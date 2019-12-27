LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) has announced that it is ending its "Trip to Strip" on-demand rideshare service after just six months.
In a note posted on its website, the RTC said it made the decision to cease operation of the rideshare service due to "financial constraints facing our overall transit system."
In the same posting, the RTC thanked its customers for helping make "Trip to Strip" one of the most successful microtransit pilot programs in the nation."
"Trip to Strip," which debuted in June, will officially end on Dec. 31, 2019, according to the agency.
RTC billed its "Trip to Strip" service as an "affordable way to get around the Las Vegas Resort Corridor for up to 11 passengers," according to a news release at its debut.
