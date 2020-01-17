LAS VEGAS (FOX5)--The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada discussed its improved and upcoming security camera system following an attack on a bus in which a man lost his eye.
“It was pretty horrific. I can’t imagine what somebody could say or do that would cause that reaction. I mean not only did he hit the person once, but he hit him twice,” said RTC Director of Technical Equipment and Transit Amenities, Carl Scarbrough.
Currently, RTC buses have cameras which record video that can be accessed by law enforcement in an emergency.
The new cameras will be high resolution, include software with more storage and allow law enforcement to access the cameras more quickly.
“The new system is also going to have real time health reporting so that if a camera fails or the camera system goes down for any reason, we’ll get an alert right away. And so that way we can either pull the bus back in and fix it or catch it when the bus comes back depending on the severity,” said Scarbrough.
In December, a man was attacked by another passenger while the two of them rode on an RTC bus.
The bus driver at the time of the attack became aware of the situation.
“He became aware of it, the guy was already off the bus, he alerted dispatch, hit the button and secured medical assistance for the victim in this case and that was the appropriate action,” said Scarbrough.
In addition to the security cameras already in place, RTC drivers have two “alert buttons” at their disposal.
One of the buttons will patch the driver into dispatch and allows the dispatcher to hear everything going on in the bus.
The other button is for situations where the threat is immediate.
“In an escalated event there is another button they can push that will push them to the top of the cue so that they are in immediate contact in any circumstance with dispatch,” said Scarbrough.
The new security camera system will not be in place for another two years.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police is still searching for the suspect in the attack.
