LAS VEGAS -- If you've ever driven through Maryland Parkway, you know how congested it gets.
The Regional Transportation Commission wants to add more public transportation so more people will opt to ditch their cars.
Some of their ideas include a rapid bus transit and a lightrail.
That means the six-lane parkway will shrink to four lanes.
"Maryland parkway is ready for some transportation improvement,” said RTC spokesperson Monika Bertaki.
"To be honest, the road itself is pretty terrible and a lot of shops up and down Maryland Parkway are pretty run down,” said resident Leah Howde.
Howde works at UNLV and walks to work. She wants to see better public transportations.
"I think it's a really, really good idea."
The lightrail would run along Maryland Parkway between Russell Road and Carson Avenue. It would also connect to the medical district and future UNLV School of Medicine.
"I know that a lot of students go back and forth between the main campus right here and the medical center campus on Shadow Lane and that would be a really convenient way to get back and forth from the campuses."
The two outer lanes would be used just for the new transit system but cars could still use them to make right turns.
"I would hope that more people would use public transit and that would lighten up the load,” said Howde.
Fox5 asked RTC if they could add more lanes instead.
"If we build more lanes, more cars are going to come. So, based on the configuration that we currently have on Maryland Parkway, we really have to think about how do we get new types of modes available on the corridor?” said Bertaki.
RTC is also thinking about improving the current bus route 109.
This requires the least amount of money and construction, so it would have the smallest impact on your commute.
New transportation is not cheap.
A bus rapid transit would cost 335 million. A lightrail would cost more than double that.
RTC said it's up to the community to decide what Maryland Parkway will look like. They want feedback so they can figure out how to move forward.
