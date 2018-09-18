LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by an RTC bus in northeast Las Vegas Monday night.
Las Vegas Metro police said the bus was traveling eastbound on East Craig Road, near Lamb Boulevard in the right lane when a 40-year-old man abruptly entered the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk into the path of the bus.
The man was struck by the front right side of the bus as the driver attempted to avoid him, police said.
The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries.
Police suspect the pedestrian was impaired at the time of the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
