LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An RTC bus driver died after the bus wasn't put in park, rolling forward and killing the woman, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD said the crash happened around 8:50 p.m. Sept. 15 at 3925 S. Jones Boulevard, near Flamingo Road.
Police said an RTC paratransit bus was entering the Destinations Apartment in the area. The bus pulled up to the gate and the driver, a 52-year-old woman, exited the bus to enter a code in the keypad.
LVMPD said the bus was not put in park. The bus began to roll forward and the driver attempted to stop it. The woman was knocked down as the bus went through the gate, and the woman was run over by the rear wheels of the bus. The bus eventually stopped after hitting a nearby GMC pickup in the parking lot.
Medical responders pronounced the woman dead on scene. The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the woman once next of kin is notified.
The crash remains under investigation by LVMPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.