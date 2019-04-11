LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Maryland Parkway will be getting a bus rapid transit system.
The Regional Transportation Commission board voted Thursday morning to choose the bus system over two other proposed options: an enhanced Route 109 and a light rail system.
The bus rapid transit option features a 60-foot articulated bus able to accommodate 90 passengers per vehicle; 1/3-mile spacing between stations; and an in-street route with dedicated lanes, according to the RTC's website. The cost of the project is estimated at $335 million in capital costs and $7.2 million in operating and maintenance costs.
The enhanced Route 109 would have also had the same 60-foot bus, but the configuration would have had the route mixed with traffic. The estimated costs of that project were $29 million in capital costs and $6.8 million in operational and maintenance costs.
The proposed light rail system called for a 91-foot single-unit train that could carry 140 passengers per vehicle and cost $750 million in capital expenses. Operational and maintenance costs for the light rail system were estimated at $11.5 million.
