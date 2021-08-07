LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada on Saturday announced a valley-wide expansion of transit service.
The announcement included two new routes, multiple extended routes and the introduction of a pilot microtransit service called RTC-OnDemand.
The new services start Sunday, Aug. 8.
Local leaders and representatives from major sports teams took part in the event at Las Vegas Ballpark, where they also debuted team-wrapped buses. All of the additions were paid for using federal stimulus funding.
I was thrilled to join the @RTCSNV Get Reconnected to Sports event today with so many leaders & organizers who are committed to provide high quality transportation for Nevadans. Thank you @debra_march, @repdinatitus, @RepSusieLee, @mayoroflasvegas & @JustinJonesNV for having me. pic.twitter.com/wJ7rWZdr7u— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) August 7, 2021
"Transit service changes also improve access for 380 eligible Paratransit customers and connect 23,000 individuals to employment opportunities; they connect 7,000 resort corridor employees who did not previously have access to transit; and they provide direct connections to 43 additional childcare facilities and schools and six grocery stores," an RTC spokesperson wrote in a media release.
RTC-OnDemand, a low-cost rideshare service, will launch in the southwest valley and West Henderson through the app of the same name.
RTC announced the following route changes and additions:
New routes include Route 221 (southwest/West Henderson) along Cactus/Horizon Ridge that also includes a microtransit pilot; and Route 220 (Ann/Tropical).
In the southwest area, five routes are being extended, while new Route 221 (Cactus/Horizon Ridge) serves the Cactus and Mountain’s Edge area. A new microtransit zone fills in remaining transit gaps and supplements fixed routes for short trips.
In the south valley, West Henderson and south Henderson, Route 122 (S. Maryland Parkway/West Henderson) has been restructured to better serve the area, including St. Rose Parkway, M Resort and Raiders Way. New Route 221 (Cactus and Horizon Ridge) travels east-west across the southern end of the service area and continues to Nevada State College and Boulder City, replacing Route 402. And in West Henderson, a new microtransit zone fills in remaining transit gaps and supplements fixed routes for short trips.
In the northwest, Centennial Express now extends northwest to Skye Canyon, while Route 103 (Decatur) now extends north to Grand Teton with a loop to Jones, which serves the DMV. New Route 220 (Ann/Tropical) serves Ann Road, Centennial Center area, Providence, Montecito Town Center, and Skye Canyon.
In the northeast, new Route 220 (Ann Tropical) travels east-west across the northern end of the service area, terminating in the I-15 North and Speedway industrial/warehousing area. Routes 105 (Martin Luther King) and Downtown/Veterans Express (DVX) have been slightly modified to provide more two-way service.
Other route adjustments include the following:
- Route 101 (Rainbow) - extension south to Blue Diamond Rd.
- Route 102 (Jones) – extension south to Wigwam Ave.
- Route 103 (Decatur) – extension south to Blue Diamond Rd., extension north to Grand Teton with loop to Jones Blvd.
- Routes 105 (Martin L. King) - maximization of two-way service
- Route 120 (Fort Apache) – extension south to Blue Diamond Rd.
- Route 121 (Durango) – extension south to Blue Diamond Rd.
- Route 122 (S. Maryland Parkway/West Henderson) - adjustment to continue serving West Henderson area, including St. Rose Parkway, M Resort area, Raiders Way
- Route 212 (Sunset) – reconfiguration of routing to improve safety while ensuring maximum coverage
- Centennial Express (CX) – extension northwest to Skye Canyon
- Downtown & Veterans Medical Center Express (DVX) – maximization of more convenient two-way service
Frequency and service increases are now in place along these routes:
- Route 119 (Simmons/Koval) – Saturday afternoon and late morning frequency increased to every 30 minutes (from 60 minutes)
- Route 203 (Spring Mountain/Desert Inn/Lamb) - Saturday morning frequency increased to every 20 minutes (from every 30 minutes), weekday frequency increased by one additional trip
- Route 207 (Alta/Stewart) – restoration of weekend service
- Route 209 (Vegas/Owens) – restoration of weekend service
- Route 210 (Lake Mead) Saturday daytime frequency increased to every 20 minutes (from 30 minutes) during morning hours, every 25 minutes during afternoon hours
For the full rider guide updated starting Sunday, it is available in English and Spanish by clicking here or by viewing below.
Transit Guide by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
SystemMap-Aug2021 by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
