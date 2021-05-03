LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County's transportation authority has announced a program for businesses to provide free transit passes to employees recently hired or returning to work.
The Regional Transportation Commission's "Try Transit" program will provide two free seven-day transit passes to each eligible employee of businesses participating in the program. Printed passes were disseminated to local businesses on Monday, the RTC said.
The passes will be administered through the RTC’s Club Ride program. Businesses interested in participating in the RTC’s Try Transit program can connect with Club Ride at (702)228-7433, or via email at clubride@rtcsnv.com.
Employees interested in taking advantage of 14 days of free rides can contact their human resources department for more details.
Full program details are available on the RTC's website: rtcsnv.com/trytransit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.