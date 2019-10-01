Las Vegas (FOX5) -- Two years after the 1 October shooting many survivors are still recovering mentally and physically, but Shannon Caffey is using social media to help others heal.
Caffey and his wife were one of the many concertgoers, they arrived late just before Jason Aldean was set to perform.
Through all the PTSD these last two years, he created Route 91 Las Vegas Every Story Matters.
"You can come tell your story you know without facing someone and that's helped people come out," Caffey said.
Caffey started the page with his friend who invited him to the concert.
He hopes more people can share their story through this page.
Through counseling and therapy sessions with the Resiliency Center, sharing his story has helped others.
“We always suggest to do counseling because it helps to get it out. So that they can press forward and they can keep on with life," Caffey said.
Caffey and his wife go back to the healing garden on a regular basis to help with maintenance, tidy memorials up, and just to remember the 58 lives lost.
“I think everything happens for a reason. We were supposed to go through that. Wven though it was hard, we learned from it,” Caffey said.
