LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Today, the first-ever Christmas party at an apartment complex off Donna Street in North Las Vegas provided food, toys and other services for residents.
Regional manager Emily Stroman of Centennial Park Apartments, partnered with other community services to hold the event.
The "Donna Street Christmas Block Party" had free food, toys, and giveaways. Some of the services offered included haircuts, nail painting, rock climbing and a photo booth.
“They’ve said that nobody has ever done something like this before some of them are saying it’s about time. Some of them are saying just thank you much like this is awesome and it’s for the kids. It’s about letting the kids know that they’re our future," Stroman said.
Stroman partnered with Robert Strawder, founder of the Donna Street Community Center. A space that provides mentorship and music programs. Strawder grew up on Donnna Street since he was five years old.
“It feels great man because everyone always says you go to Donna, it’s a shooting, it’s a murder, it’s drugs it’s not that today," Strawder said.
At one point Strawder was affiliated with the Donna Street Crips.
“I was a part of you know the Donna Street Crips and movement because I was living here. Sometimes the world depicts you as a different person because you grew up in a certain area. I grew up in an area where there were crips at so I had to be with whoever I’m around or move out and I couldn’t move out so," Strawder said.
He explained how he got out of the lifestyle.
“I got in trouble with the law, was on the run for 18 years and I vowed if god helped me to change and to beat my case that I was involved with then all I would do is dedicate my life to helping inner city kids and inner city communities across Las Vegas and America. To help them understand that don’t let where you start off from and you grow up poor and with a bad situation you can make positive light out of it," Strawder said.
He said bringing services for our underprivileged youth creates change.
“When you provide services, wrap around services, healthcare services, mental wellness services to a community like this you can create change. A big thing about this community is if you provide services they take them,” Strawder said.
The North Las Vegas Fire Department, Liberty Dental and Anthem Covid Testing were also at the event.
They plan to hold the Donna Street Christmas Block Party every year.
