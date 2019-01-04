LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A crash in downtown Las Vegas involving a vehicle that rolled over in the middle of the road, sent one person to the hospital with injuries.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in an intersection at Main Street and California Street. Las Vegas Metro police said at least one person was injured in the crash and was transported to UMC trauma with injuries.
It was unclear what caused the crash. Police temporarily shut down streets in the area.
No further details were immediately released.
