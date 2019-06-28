LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A flatbed trailer rolled over early Friday morning but no one was suffered major injuries, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk said the trailer rolled over in a single-vehicle crash at about 2 a.m. June 28 on I-15 near the Sloan northbound on-ramp.
Buratczuk said two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One person was transported to the hospital but Buratczuk said both had non life-threatening injuries.
The right travel lane was blocked while NHP investigated and cleared the scene. NHP advised drivers to avoid the area.
