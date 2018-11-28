ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, CO. (FOX5) -- The search continues for a Las Vegas man reported missing last week in the Longs Peak Trailhead in Colorado.
U.S. Air Force Academy cadet candidate Micah Tice, 20, was last heard from late Friday, Nov. 23. His vehicle was found a few days later at the Longs Peak Trailhead Monday, Nov. 26, according to a Rocky Mountain National Park spokesperson.
The U.S. Air Force Academy requested assistance in the search for Tice from Rocky Mountain National Park rangers after his vehicle was located.
A spokesperson said Tice's route or destination was unknown.
The search for Tice resumed Wednesday and included additional help from Larimer County Search and Rescue Dog Team.
Officials are continuing to search around the Longs Peak Trail, East Longs Peak Trail, Granite Pass, and Jim's Grove area in addition to Estes Cone, Boulder Brook, Storm Pass and the Roaring Fork Drainage areas.
Due to the high winds, searchers will focus their efforts below 12,000 feet today, a spokesperson said.
Park rangers are asking anyone who saw or had contact with Tice to call Rocky Mountain National Park at 970-586-1204.
