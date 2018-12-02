ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, CO. (FOX5) -- The search continues for a Las Vegas man who was reported missing nearly a week ago in the Longs Peak Trailhead in Colorado.
U.S. Air Force Academy cadet candidate Micah Tice, 20, was last heard from late Friday, Nov. 23. His vehicle was found a few days later at the Longs Peak Trailhead Monday, Nov. 26, according to a Rocky Mountain National Park spokesperson.
The U.S. Air Force Academy requested assistance in the search for Tice from Rocky Mountain National Park rangers after his vehicle was located.
A spokesperson said Tice's route or destination was unknown.
The search for Tice resumed Nov. 28 and included additional help from Larimer County Search and Rescue Dog Team.
On Nov. 29, park officials said the Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team learned from park visitors that they spoke and hiked with Tice for about 20 minutes on Nov. 24. Tice told the park visitors he started at the Longs Peak Trailhead at around 6:30 a.m.
The visitors told the rescue team they last saw Tice wearing a sweatshirt, sweatpants, a hat and lightweight gloves, all in black. Tice was also wearing tennis shows and had a light blue backpack.
A statement from the park said the visitors last saw Tice in the area of Battle Mountain between 7:30 to 8 a.m. as weather conditions and visibility got worse.
Officials continued to search around the Longs Peak area on Nov. 30, mostly around the Granite Pass and Boulder Creek drainage area, park officials said. The overall search area has encompassed roughly 10 square miles.
Due to the high winds, searchers focused their efforts below 12,000 feet, a spokesperson said. By Dec. 1, weather conditions had improved enough for the park to use two Colorado National Guard helicopters from Buckley Air Force Base. Cloud coverage on Long Peaks was reportedly impacting visibility from the helicopters and have encountered strong wing gusts.
Search and rescue teams focused their efforts around Boulder Creek and the Storm Pass area on Dec. 1, park officials said. Ground teams are facing areas of deep snow, high winds, freezing temperatures, wind chill and avalanche danger in their search for Tice.
According to park officials, several groups have joined the search to locate Tice. Rocky Mountain Rescue, the Air Force Academy Mountaineering Club, Diamond Peaks Ski Patrol, the Alpine Rescue Team, Larimer County Search and Rescue, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center and Front Range Rescue Dogs are assisting the Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team.
FLIR Systems Inc. also volunteered their fixed-wing aircraft to conduct thermal imaging of the search area, officials said. FLIR did one flight search on Nov. 29.
Park rangers are asking anyone who saw or had contact with Tice to call Rocky Mountain National Park at 970-586-1204.
