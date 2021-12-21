LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Organizers of the Rock 'n' Roll running series announced they will offer a 5K in downtown Las Vegas for the first time as part of the upcoming race weekend.
According to a news release, the 5K starts on Carson and Las Vegas Boulevard and wraps up at Fremont Street by the SlotZilla attraction.
The 5K downtown Las Vegas run will be held the night of Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
As part of the 3.1-mile course, participants will race through Container Park’s open-air shopping center and the iconic 40-foot, fire-breathing Praying Mantis sculpture, with bands and entertainment interspersed every mile, organizers said.
The event's half marathon and 10K will be held on Sunday night, Feb. 27.
To register or learn more about Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Las Vegas, visit www.stripatnight.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.