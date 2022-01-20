UPDATE: The blasting along Ft. Apache Road that had been scheduled for Friday, Jan. 21 has been postponed due to expected high winds.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rock blasting planned for the southwest valley on Ft. Apache Road between Warm Springs Road and Huntington Cove Parkway has been rescheduled for Friday, Jan. 21 at noon, the county said Wednesday.
To keep the public safe from the blasts, Ft. Apache from Warm Springs to Long Boat Key Avenue will be closed from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the county.
Rock blasting along Ft. Apache in SW Las #Vegas has been rescheduled for Friday, Jan 21 at noon. The blasting is part of a project to widen the road in this area. This is video from #ClarkCounty Public Works of the first blast last week.More info: https://t.co/E8s5DrG2Qu. pic.twitter.com/Srr71jBOSo— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) January 19, 2022
Traffic will be detoured to Durango Drive during the closures.
"This is the second blast in the area, and there is a chance additional blasting will be necessary to remove 8 to 19 feet of the rock slope on the west side of Ft. Apache and displace 10,000 to 12,000 cubic yards of rock," they said in a news release.
FOX5's original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Road crews will be blasting a rock slope in the southwest valley as part of a widening project, Clark County announced.
The blasting will happen on Ft. Apache Road between Warm Springs Road and Huntington Cove Parkway at noon on Friday, Jan. 14, and Tuesday, Jan. 18.
"To keep the public safe from the blasts, Ft. Apache from Warm Springs to Long Boat Key Avenue will be closed from noon to 12:30 p.m. on both days," a Clark County representative said in a news release.
Traffic will be detoured to Durango Drive.
The blast will be removing eight to 19 feet of rock slope and will displace 10,000 to 12,000 cubic yards of rock.
The project will widen Ft. Apache to two lanes in each direction, as well as add bike lanes, streetlights, a sidewalk, and flood-control improvements, the county said. Aggregate Industries is the contractor on the project, which is expected to be complete in July.
