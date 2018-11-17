LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a number of robbery suspects barricaded themselves inside an apartment in Spring Valley on Saturday.
According to Lt. Richard Meyers, the suspects committed a robbery on the 7000 block of South Rainbow Boulevard at around 10:04 a.m. As detectives developed more information about the suspects, law enforcement eventually located the suspects at an apartment complex on the 9500 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near South Fort Apache Road.
The suspects refused to exit an apartment and police treated the situation like a barricade, Meyers said.
According to Metro, Tropicana Avenue from Grand Canyon Drive to Fort Apache Road was closed to traffic. Residents were urged to stay inside.
The event was still on-going as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
