Henderson (FOX5)-- Henderson Police shot and injured a robbery suspect during a foot pursuit Tuesday night.
The shooting happened on 1400 block of North Boulder Highway, near Barrett Street around 9 p.m. after officers responded to a reported robbery.
According to Henderson police, an officer saw the suspect come out of a 7-Eleven store near the intersection of Barrett and Boulder Highway.
Police chased the suspect on foot and shot the suspect in the arm. The suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries and is stable at the hospital.
Officers will be investigating throughout the night.
It's unclear whether or not the suspect was armed or fired at police.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
