LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One of three violent robbery suspects that Las Vegas Metropolitan police were searching for turned himself in on Oct. 23.
According to Sgt. Jeff Clark with Metro, Cameron Garcia, 27, was found by detectives and, after following him and putting pressure on Garcia, he hired a lawyer and turned himself in to police. Records show Garcia was arrested on robbery and battery charges.
On Sept. 19, Garcia hailed a cab from a hotel in downtown Las Vegas and was dropped off in the area of East Windmill Lane and Paradise Road. Garcia refused to pay the cab fare and attacked a 75-year-old taxi driver, causing the driver to suffer from a brain bleed.
Garcia stole the driver's phone and other personal property.
Las Vegas police are still searching for two other violent robbers that targeted elderly victims.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers were looking for three different suspects involved in three separate attacks on elderly victims.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
