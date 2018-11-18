LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said four people were taken into custody during an investigation that included an hours-long barricade in the southwest valley.
Police initially reported a number of robbery suspects barricaded themselves inside an apartment on Saturday.
According to Lt. Richard Meyers, the suspects committed a robbery on the 7000 block of South Rainbow Boulevard at around 10:04 a.m. on Nov. 17.
As detectives investigated, they eventually believed the suspects to be in an apartment on the 9500 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near South Fort Apache Road, in the Apache Pines apartment complex.
Four people were taken into custody early on in the investigation, police said late Saturday night. By the time the barricade ended, about 7:30 p.m., no one was in the apartment, Metro Lt. Ken Romaine said.
One man was charged at about 4 p.m., according to county booking records. Ryan Warren-Hunt, 28, was charged with four crimes including conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary while in possession of a gun, robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.
A closure on Tropicana Avenue from Grand Canyon Drive to Fort Apache Road caused a lengthy traffic jam into Saturday evening.
Residents of the apartment complex told FOX5 they were unable to get home. A woman who lived nearby said she "felt like a prisoner in her own home."
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.