LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are searching for a pair of robbers who targeted a restaurant in the southeast valley on Saturday.
Police said the first male suspect entered the business located in the 6300 block of Russell Road, near Boulder Highway shortly after midnight. According to police, the man "cased" the restaurant before the second male suspect entered.
A few moments later, the second suspect entered the restaurant, approached an employee and demanded money from the register.
Both suspects fled the business with an undisclosed amount of money.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact LVMPD at 702-385-555, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.