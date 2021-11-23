LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Over the next six months, roadwork will cause lane closures and lane shifts at 12 roundabouts in Summerlin.
Clark County said its workers will be repaving roadways and improving signage. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Below is a list of each roundabout that will undergo roadwork:
- Golden Willow Lane/Spotted Leaf Lane/Havenwood Lane
- Mesa Park Drive/Russell Road
- Griffith Peak Drive/Spruce Goose Street
- Pavilion Center Drive/Oval Park Drive
- Pavilion Center Drive/Orchard Park Drive
- Marketwalk Place east of Town Center Drive
- Park Centre Drive/Liberty Park Street
- Alden Bend Drive/Hawk Springs Drive
- Trail Ridge Drive/Regency Meadows Street and Maule Avenue
- Cascante Road/Russell Road
- Sagemont Drive/Summerlin Centre Drive
- Sagemont Drive/Plaza Center
The county will wait until the new year to work on roundabouts in Downtown Summerlin. It said it is delaying that construction to avoid disruptions to holiday events.
