HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A water line burst Monday morning shut down roads and caused traffic delays in Henderson.
The incident happened around 10 a.m. Monday in a busy intersection. Two travel lanes on northbound Green Valley Parkway, near Pebble Road and Interstate 215 were closed while crews worked to repair the line, City of Henderson officials said.
The water line was part of a "reuse water line," according to city officials. Essentially, the water in the line is clean treated and is used for roadways and golf courses. The water is not used for businesses or residential homes.
According to City of Henderson Public Works Director Ed McGuire, the water pipe should be fixed by Tuesday, although it will take the remainder of the day and all day Wednesday to backfill the pipe.
McGuire added that crews will be hard at work until Friday as they apply a pavement patch on a large hole that was excavated to repair the water pipe.
The pavement repairs span a few hundred feet long, reaching the intersection of Green Valley Parkway and Pebble Road, McGuire said.
Drivers were urged to avoid the area if possible.
