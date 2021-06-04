LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Flowers, painted rocks and a baseball are some of the items at a roadside memorial located in Mountain Springs. The memorial is near where a unidentified boy was discovered last week. Someone also placed red metal X and O letters, which represent hugs and kisses.
"We hope they can figure it out. There's a lot of unknowns there. That was somebody's son and it would be nice if they could get closure on what happened," said Brynn Johns who lives in Boulder City.
Johns shared his thoughts and prayers while hiking in the area.
A Mountain Springs resident who lives close to where the body was discovered has a lot of questions. He did not want to be identified.
“What happen exactly? Was this just dropped off or did the murder happen up here? Is this something; I mean we’re concerned. We are seriously concerned,” he said.
A couple people in the Mountain Springs area said they are wondering if the boy came from Mexico and might be part of human trafficking.
FOX5 asked Las Vegas Metropolitan Police if the boy might have come from Mexico. The Office of Public Information said it was unable to provide further information and this was an ongoing homicide investigation.
On Thursday, June 3, the FBI offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identity of the boy, who is now being called John “Little Zion” Doe.
Anyone with information is urged to call police or CrimeStoppers at 702-828-3521 or 702-828-2907. To reach the FBI, call: 1-800-CALLFBI (1-800-225-5324) or report online at tips.fbi.gov. You can remain anonymous.
