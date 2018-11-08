LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas announced several major streets would be closed in downtown Las Vegas on Veterans Day due to events happening that day.
Closures are scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. at Fourth Street between Ogden and Coolidge avenues as preparations for the Veterans Day Parade get underway, the city said. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and roads are scheduled to reopen at around 3 p.m.
The City of Las Vegas said portions east of Ogden Avenue east and west of Fourth Street would also be closed for the parade.
The 2018 Rock & Roll Marathon, half marathon and 10K will be held on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown Las Vegas, closing Las Vegas Boulevard, Fourth Street, Main Street, Casino Center Boulevard Grand Central Parkway, Bridger Avenue and Bonneville Avenue, according to the city.
To see a full list on road closures for the 2018 Rock & Roll Marathon and times for when roads will reopen, click here.
