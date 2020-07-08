LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Downtowners should prepare this month for more construction along Charleston Boulevard.
According to the City of Las Vegas, construction will be done on the weekends of July 9 through 13 and 17 through 20. One lane will remain open in each direction between Third and Sixth streets.
Lane reductions will happen from 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 9 through 5 a.m. Monday, July 13, then again from 9 p.m. on July 17 through 5 a.m. July 20.
At the same time, Las Vegas Boulevard will be one lane in each direction from Stewart to Sahara avenues.
The construction is for underground utility replacements as part of a major public works project that started in April.
The total cost of the project is $125 million.
