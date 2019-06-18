HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Interstate 11 opened up nearly a year ago connecting through Railroad Pass in Henderson. Nevada Department of Transportation built a frontage road adjacent to I-11 along the way.
The problem is it's the road to nowhere. The road was never opened.
"This road I've driven by it for a couple of years and it's been here they finished it away before I-11 but they've never opened it," Henderson resident Ronald Slavicek said.
That never opened 1.5 mile frontage road became a one man crusade to get someone to listen to Slavicek's appeals.
"I've tried contacting the city of Henderson they said it was NDOT's Problem," Slavicek said. "I tried to contact NDOT and they didn't answer me and then I went to you”
NDOT spent north of an estimated $5 million tax dollars to build the frontage road adjacent to I-11. It still has yet to be opened to traffic.
"It's our feeling that the inspections and the documentation have been done and the ball is now in the city's court," NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.
The inspections NDOT is referring to is the required monthly inspections of the rarely used Railroad Crossing along on new frontage road. The City of Henderson would not go on camera but issued the following statement from Kathy Blaha, City of Henderson spokesperson:
The city has not yet accepted ownership of the frontage road and railroad crossing because the city presented NDOT with a punch list of items Over 9 months ago that need to be done for the crossing to meet Federal Railroad Administration standards and PUC standards.
"I've dealt with cities before and I don't expect a lot of response from them you know they tend to move at their own pace," Slavicek said.
And that pace has been extremely slow and frustrating for Slavicek as the city of Henderson and NDOT try to work out their bureaucratic red tape differences.
