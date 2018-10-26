Las Vegas (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police were investigating a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident Friday morning.
According to police, two people were involved in an argument over traffic-related issues near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Craig Road.
The victim then drove into an apartment complex in the 5300 bock of East Craig Road. Police said the victim was beaten by the suspect who then drove off into the complex.
Police said the suspect continued to follow the victim and fired multiple gunshots from their vehicle towards the victim, but they were not hit.
A witness told police they saw the suspect run into an RTC bus, but police could not locate the suspect.
No arrests were made.
