LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were investigating a shooting that began as a road rage incident early Friday morning.
Police were called to the area of East Owens Avenue and North Lamb Boulevard about 2:38 a.m., Lt. Allen Larson with LVMPD said. Officers had received reports of shots being fired near the intersection.
During their investigation, police learned two men got into a verbal fight as they were leaving a nearby bar, Larson said. The verbal confrontation escalated into a road rage incident when one of the men fired shots from his vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle that was being shot at sped away from the scene before crashing at Owens and Lamb.
Larson said one person suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash. No one was struck by gunfire.
Police said the victim described the suspects as two adult men who were driving a red, newer model Jeep with black rims. Anyone with any information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.