LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Traffic deaths in Nevada were up 20% in November compared to the same time last year and up 25% from 2019.
According to the Department of Public Safety, 349 people died on the roadways statewide in November. A majority of those deaths happened in Southern Nevada, data shows.
Top causes were listed as impairment and speeding.
