LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Several road closures will be in effect leading up to the funeral service for the late Harry Reid, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police announced.
The service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8 at The Smith Center.
On Saturday, roads are to be closed on I-15 between Spring Mountain and the Spaghetti Bowl between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., the interstate will be closed again, along with I-215 to the airport connector, and Russell Road near the airport.
DOWNTOWN
City Parkway garage will be closed for vehicle parking/access from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
All ParkWiz parking reservations have been paused during this time. There will be no access to vehicles to enter or leave (if already parked) in the garage during this time. All city employees and monthly parkers should relocate to the 500 Main St. garage. You may use the third-level connector pedestrian bridge to walk over from 500 Main St. to City Parkway. Please have your badge or identification available, as LVMPD will be posted at the City Parkway garage.
Children’s Discovery Museum garage will be closed 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Parking options: Promenade garage, Symphony Park lot or 500 Main St. Garage. Promenade garage and Symphony Park lot will be open and available for parking.
You may access the garage from either Grand Central Parkway or Robin Leach to Promenade Place. You may access the Symphony Park lot from Robin Leach to Promenade Place.
Road closures in effect from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.:
- Symphony Park Avenue Eastbound at Grand Central Parkway;
- Currently Symphony Park Avenue westbound will be open; however this may change on Saturday to a closure;
- Robin Leach east of Promenade Place;
- City Parkway from Robin Leach to Symphony Park Avenue (north of the Park);
- Frontage Road (east of the City Parkway Garage along railroad tracks) to the Parc Haven Apartments.
Use alternate routes.
The ceremony will feature U.S. dignitaries including President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
The former Senate majority leader and Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress, died at 82 on Dec. 28.
Several local businesses downtown are bracing for heavy traffic. Tenaya Creek Brewery is a mile away from the Smith center located off Bonanza Road. Tim Etter, one of the owners said it's good for business when more people drive by.
"We’re more visible that way just from somebody who wasn’t planning on stopping here you know they’ll just pull over and say traffic’s bad- I’m going to stop in for a beer," Etter said.
Etter is not expecting a disruption since none of the closures directly impact the brewery, but is expecting more business.
The brewery opens at 11 a.m. and closes at midnight.
FOX5 called the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets, the store owners did not receive notice that there would be garage or road closures impacting them.
