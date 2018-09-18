Road closures, festival map released for Life is Beautiful in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- City of Las Vegas on Wednesday released the festival footprint map and a list of road closures for the Live is Beautiful Festival.
The three-day music, food and art festival begins 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 21 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 23 at 1 a.m. The footprint of the festival will remain close to 2017's borders, overtaking a large chunk of the central downtown area from U.S. 95 to Carson Avenue.
Load-in for the festival begins Monday, Sept. 10. Take note of the following road closures: Tenth Street from Fremont to Ogden: Sept. 14 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. Eighth Street from Carson to Fremont: Sept. 14 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 26 at 11:59 p.m. Ogden from Las Vegas Boulevard to 7th Street: Sept. 17 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m. Sixth Street from Ogden to Stewart: Sept. 17 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 26 at 11:59 p.m. Seventh Street from Ogden to Stewart: Sept. 17 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 26 at 11:59 p.m. Ogden from 7th to 9th streets: Sept. 18 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m. Fremont Street from 6th to 11th streets: Sept. 19 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m. Carson from 7th to 11th streets: Sept. 19 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m. Seventh Street from Carson to Ogden: Sept. 19 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. Tenth Street from Carson to Fremont: Sept. 19 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m. Eighth Street from Fremont to Ogden: Sept. 19 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m. Ninth Street from Fremont to Ogden: Sept. 19 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m. Carson from 6th to 7th streets: Sept. 20 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m. Seventh Street from Bridger to Carson: Sept. 21 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m. Sixth Street from Bridger to Ogden: Sept. 21 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m. Fremont Street from Las Vegas Boulevard to 6th Street: pedestrian access only; no through traffic Sept. 21 at 12:01 a.m.- Sept. 24 at 11:59 p.m.In addition to the road closures, multiple lots will be taken up for equipment and parking will be limited.
These include: The Zappos Parking Lot: Sept. 12-28; The Llama Parking Lot: Sept. 13-27; The Downtowner Parking Lot: Sept. 14-25; John E Carson Parking Lot: Sept. 14-25; Container Park Parking Lot: Sept. 17-26; El Cortez Cabana Suites Parking Lot: Sept. 17-26; Backstage Bar & Billiards Lot: Sept. 17-25; El Cortez Paid Parking Lot: Sept. 17-25; Place on 7th Parking Lot: Sept. 18-25; Post Office Lot: Sept. 21-24.
This year's festival will be headlined by The Weeknd, Arcade Fire, Florence + the Machine and Travis Scott. For the full line-up, click here.
