LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Several road closures will be in effect leading up to the funeral service for the late Harry Reid, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police announced on Wednesday.
The service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8 at The Smith Center.
On Friday, Jan. 7, expect closures between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Russell Road near Harry Reid International Airport, the airport connector, I-215 to I-15, and I-15 to Spring Mountain Road.
On Saturday, roads are to be closed on I-15 between Spring Mountain and the Spaghetti Bowl between 9 a.m. and 1 a.m. Between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., the interstate will be closed again, along with I-215 to the airport connector, and Russell Road near the airport.
Use alternate routes.
The ceremony will feature U.S. dignitaries including: President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
The former Senate majority leader and Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress, died at 82 on Dec. 28.
(1) comment
Too bad the road closure explanation is incomprehensible. Who wrote this, a second grader?
