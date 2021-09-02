LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Festivals scheduled for the month of September will be closing several roads in downtown Las Vegas.
The Life is Beautiful Festival will close roadways Sept. 6 through Sep. 24. The event begins on Sept. 17. Road and parking lot closures are shown in the map below:
Punk Rock Bowling is a three-day music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Sept. 24 until Sept. 26. Major closures: Third Street, Bridger Avenue, and other road closures for this event will begin Sept. 22 and will reopen Sept. 27. See the map below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.