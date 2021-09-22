LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Park Service has to repair cracks on the River Mountains Loop Trail, which will close parts of the trail from Sept. 27 through Oct. 15.
The trailhead spur to the parking lot near the Lake Mead Parkway entrance station will be closed. The trail will also be closed from mile post 11 to mile post 14.
During the closure, people can use Lakeshore Road as an alternate route for this section of the loop.
The River Mountains Loop Trail is a 34-mile trail that circles the River Mountains. It travels through Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Boulder City and Henderson. Part of the trail even runs by an old railroad bed that once ran from Boulder City to Hoover Dam.
