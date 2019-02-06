LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After recent attacks on rideshare drivers, some are worried about their safety.
A Las Vegas Lyft driver told FOX5 companies aren't doing enough to protect them.
"You can work your own schedule you can be your own boss kind of just come and go as you wish"
Michael Greenfield signed up to drive for Lyft a year and a half ago because it was a flexible way to make some extra cash on the side.
"Even though the job is to get people from point a to point b there's still a lot of safety concerns,” he said.
Greenfield is starting to feel more worried about who he could be letting into his car after several recent attacks on rideshare drivers.
On Tuesday, a rideshare driver was held at gunpoint.
“This man had a gun pointed it in my face, then started smacking my windshield,” Daniel Mann said.
In January, two underage riders in Las Vegas were caught on camera attacking an Uber driver when he refused to give them a ride.
And in Tempe, Arizona, a 20-year-old passenger is charged with stabbing and killing a pregnant Lyft driver.
A spokesperson told FOX5 both drivers and passengers can rate each other in the app and if a driver reports harassment or violence a rider can be permanently banned. In an emergency, drivers can also call 9-1-1 within the Lyft app.
Greenfield says that’s not enough.
"We have to get drug tested we have to get background checks why can't passengers do the same thing,” he said.
Greenfield now sets up a camera in his car to record rides. He's also asked riders who use fake names in the app, to show him their I.D.
"You're getting into my car I have no idea who you are I have a right to identify you,” he said.
Greenfield hopes companies like Lyft will start listening more to drivers concerns so everyone can have a safer experience.
"There's still a lot of safety precautions that need to be taken seriously,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.