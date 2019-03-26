LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A ride at Circus Circus' Adventuredome park was closed Tuesday, a day after a woman fell from a ride, a spokesperson confirmed.
The woman fell from the El Loco roller coaster.
"We are incredibly saddened that one of our Adventuredome guests was injured and our hearts go out to the guest and her family," said Brian Ahern, director of corporate communications for MGM Resorts International. "Safety is our top priority, and the ride in question is closed until further notice as this incident is investigated."
The Clark County Fire Department responded to the scene at 2 p.m. on March 25, but could not provide details of the fall.
Clark County issued the closure for safety inspection.
It wasn't immediately known how the woman fell or how seriously she was injured.
Check back for updates.
