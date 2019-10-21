The reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the shooting deaths of 46 wild burros at the California-Nevada border has increased to $100,000.
Since May, 46 wild burros have been found dead with gunshot wounds on public land managed by the Bureau of Land Management along side the Interstate 15, between Halloran Springs, California, and Primm, Nevada, according to a news release.
The BLM is leading an ongoing investigation in coordination with the San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department, California Highway Patrol and California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Anyone found guilty of killing a wild burro can face a penalty of up to $2,000, a year in prison or both. These penalties can apply to each count charged, a release said.
Those with information about the shootings are asked to call (800) 782-7463 or visit http://www.wetip.com. Callers may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward for information leading to the arrest(s) and conviction(s) of any person(s) responsible for the deaths of these federally protected animals.
“The Roy Dunlap Foundation hopes that by making this $32,000 pledge will help draw enough attention to bring the killer or killers to justice,” the private nonprofit animal welfare organization said in a statement. The foundation made its pledge in cooperation with Return to Freedom Wild Horse Conservation, a national nonprofit wild horse and burro advocacy organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.