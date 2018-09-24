NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A crew of four stole nine guns in North Las Vegas and on Monday the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms offered a $10,000 reward to catch them.
Surveillance video from Sept. 12, at around 3:00 a.m. showed the suspects in a pickup truck in the area.
North Las Vegas Police Department public information officer Eric Leavitt said three of them broke into an empty store next door, then broke a wall into Guns World at 955 West Craig Road, just south of Craig Ranch Park. The fourth man stood watch outside.
They entered Guns World, through "an adjacent unit," the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said in a release from its San Francisco Field Division.
The suspects took off with the guns at around 3:15 a.m., all wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, dark pants and masks.
ATF offered a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, for a total of up to $10,000 for information leading to arrests and convictions, according to the release.
Investigators said they believe the men who stole the guns remained in Las Vegas and they think someone knows who they are.
“One (stolen gun) is way too many, nine is way too many,” NLVPD officer Eric Leavitt said. “We take this very seriously. When they go after a gun store, usually those guns will remain on the street. They'll be sold to various people on the street, not legally, of course.”
Before that happens, investigators want to find the four men. But the surveillance video doesn’t identify them clearly.
“There’s three suspects who were fully covered head to toe, black hooded sweatshirts, face was covered, hands were covered,” Leavitt said.
“I was shocked, I'm shaking right now,” neighbor Teresa Liptak said. “We just have to watch each other and protect each other.”
“The public's help is what we need,” Leavitt said. “Someone knows who that is and someone is going to call.”
Another store owner nearby said her shop has been broken into five times.
Media queries visit: https://t.co/d7SYlnqoNd for @ATFSanFrancisco media representative to obtain full reward notice, photos and video. #CombatViolentCrime pic.twitter.com/gBxm6mrGqq— ATF San Francisco (@ATFSanFrancisco) September 24, 2018
