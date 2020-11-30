LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The cause of death for retired Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh was ruled to be complications from smoke inhalation, according to the Connecticut Medical Examiner.
The medical examiner ruled Hsieh's death an accident.
Hsieh died of injuries suffered in a Nov. 18 fire in New London, Connecticut, Downtown Partnership spokesperson Megan Fazio told Hearst Connecticut Media on Saturday. He was 46 years old.
When reached by phone early Monday, the Connecticut Medical Examiner said Hsieh's cause of death was "pending further studies."
The Day newspaper reported the day of the fire that one person had been removed from a waterfront home in New London with possible burns and smoke inhalation. The person, whose name authorities did not release, was eventually taken to Bridgeport Hospital, which has a burn center.
Fire Chief Thomas Curcio was quoted by The Day as saying that crews arrived around 3:30 a.m. after a report of someone trapped in part of the house, that firefighters had to force their way in, and that they removed the victim, performed CPR and took him to a hospital.
Hsieh graduated from Harvard University and joined the company — then called ShoeSite.com — in 1999. Zappos was sold to Amazon for $1.2 billion in 2009, but Hsieh had remained with the company until his retirement.
For years, Hsieh also worked to revitalize downtown Las Vegas, pledging $350 million in 2013 for redevelopment. The same year he moved Zappos’ headquarters into the former Las Vegas City Hall building.
Hsieh stepped down as Zappos CEO in August and retired without an official announcement. He had served as leader for the downtown Las Vegas-based shoe and clothing seller for more than two decades.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
