LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The tension in Afghanistan has been tough to watch for many soldiers who served overseas. A retired Sergeant-Major with the Nevada National Guard weighed-in on the unfolding situation.
James Richardson did tours in Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan between 2009 and 216. He said the 550 people in his unit all returned home, but some have permanent scars from fighting with the Taliban.
Richardson said he his disappointed that more wasn't done to help people who aided the military.
“I think we owe them their safety and security,” Richardson said.
While unrest continues in Afghanistan, members of the Las Vegas Afghan community turned out for a peaceful demonstration in front of the federal courthouse in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon.
“We are very concerned for our families and those back home who don’t want to have the Taliban in control", Rokai Yusufzai said.
Nearly 100 people participated in the peaceful demonstration
