LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A retired New York firefighter who served on the frontlines during 9/11 is on mission to honor fallen firefighters ahead on the twentieth anniversary.
Frank Pizaro, a former NYFD firefighter needs to raise about 20K dollars before June 1 in order to have his firetruck restored by the 9/11 anniversary. If the funds are gathered in time, Firetrucks Unlimited in Henderson will restore the vehicle at cost.
Pizaro spent nearly two decades on the frontlines battling fires in New York. Since his retirement, Pizaro has been trying to create a firefighter memorial engine for men and women who have died in the line of duty on the West Coast.
In November, Pizaro fronted the money to bring a fire engine to Las Vegas from the East coast. He has registered as a non profit and has asked for donations since the delivery, but funding has hit a road block.
Donations are being accepted on the project's GoFundMe page.
