LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The family of man killed on the Las Vegas Strip early Sunday spoke about him on Tuesday, saying the retired trooper was loved.
Thomas Driscoll, 57, from Massachusetts was a retired Connecticut State Police trooper.
“He served 22 years … serving and protecting the residents of Connecticut,” stated Trooper Josue Dorelus with Connecticut State Police. Driscoll worked with his bomb-sniffing dog at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut before he retired.
“I was shocked when I received the phone call. I was in denial. I thought it was a scam,” stated Annie Chong.
Chong knew Driscoll for 20 years. They dated for 10 years and remained close friends after. Chong explained Driscoll drove to Las Vegas to trail hike. Driscoll even met with her sons before the trip.
“He was a very important male figure in my kids’ life,” Chong contended. Chong added he was like a dad to them.
“He tried to be proactive in our lives and remain in constant contact, text us every Friday and check in,” shared Brian Hsia.
“I love him and thank him for helping shape me and for being there,” Evan Hsia said.
On Feb. 28, Driscoll was walking on the pedestrian between the Cromwell Hotel and Bally's with a woman. Police reported security camera showed the pair took the escalator down and Leath ran down the stairs after them and punched Driscoll once killing him.
Now Chong and her sons will never get the chance to say goodbye.
“He was just a wonderful, amazing, kind-hearted man. One of the greatest men in my life and that he was stolen from us,” Brian Hsia said.
