LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Retailer Five Below confirmed to FOX5 that it is set to open three locations in the Las Vegas Valley.
A representative for Five Below said the three stores will open on June 26.
The three Five Below locations are located throughout the Las Vegas Valley:
- Francisco Center:
2540 E. Desert Inn Road
(775) 209-5979
- Centennial Center:
7971 W. Tropical Parkway
(725) 209-4587
- Silverado Ranch:
9833 S. Eastern Avenue
(725) 209-4577
These new stores mark the retailer's first locations in Nevada, according to its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.