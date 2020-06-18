Five Below exterior

(Five Below)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Retailer Five Below confirmed to FOX5 that it is set to open three locations in the Las Vegas Valley.

A representative for Five Below said the three stores will open on June 26.

The three Five Below locations are located throughout the Las Vegas Valley:

  • Francisco Center:
    2540 E. Desert Inn Road
    (775) 209-5979
  • Centennial Center:
    7971 W. Tropical Parkway
    (725) 209-4587

  • Silverado Ranch:
    9833 S. Eastern Avenue
    (725) 209-4577

These new stores mark the retailer's first locations in Nevada, according to its website.

