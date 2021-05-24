LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Get ready Las Vegas: Restaurant Week is back this year.
Starting Monday, June 7, restaurants from all over the valley will take part to help the hungry.
A portion of the proceeds from every meal sold will benefit Three Square Food Bank. This year, the minimum donation will be $1 instead of $4 or $5. Three Square said it's to support local restaurants after a year in the pandemic.
In 2020, Three Square suspended the event for a year to focus its efforts on emergency food distribution.
Meals start at $20 and go up to $80 a plate. Restaurant Week runs through Friday, June 18.
More information can be found on the website, RestaurantWeekLV.org.
