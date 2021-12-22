LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Shanghai Taste hostess Rachel Wem said some people who came into the restaurant Wednesday were supportive of waiter Cheng Yan Wang, who was shot early Monday morning while cleaning.
"Two people that come here ask me, they say if I can donate some money for Mr. Wang. And one lady I remember she came all the way from North Las Vegas. I heard, 'I saw the news. I really want to help Mr. Wang.' It surprised me," said Wem.
Wang was shot several times when an intruder entered the back door around 3 a.m. Monday as Wang was cleaning. A managing partner said he continues to recover in the hospital after what they call a senseless and vicious shooting.
“Wang opened his eyes. So, 11 bullets, seven hit in the vitals. It’s a miracle. This is a real Christmas miracle,” said Managing Partner of the restaurant Joe Muscaglione.
The Asian Chamber of Commerce just set up a GoFundMe to help Wang with his medical expenses. Restaurant officials say will also be helping the waiter financially.
In the meantime, police have released additional photos of the man they believe to be responsible for the shooting. Police believe he is homeless and is often seen near the Resort Corridor.
Anyone with information about the shooter is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
