LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Visitor's Center rest area on U.S. 95 near Searchlight is closed due to a bee infestation, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.
The rest area is about 17 miles south of Searchlight. Officials said hundreds of bees swarmed the faucets, toilets and other facilities while pavement work was being done in the parking lots.
“NDOT crews are working diligently to quickly resolve this issue,” says NDOT spokesman Tony Illia in an email. “It’s important to make this rest area safe and accessible once again for motorists.”
The rest area is closed indefinitely.
