LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Resorts World and Wynn Las Vegas announced Tuesday that each property has submitted plans for proposed passenger stations and tunnels that would connect to the Las Vegas Convention Center campus via The Boring Company's underground people mover.
The new tunnel project would transport passengers between Resorts World and the Las Vegas Convention Center via underground tunnels in all-electric Tesla vehicles in under two minutes, according to a news release. Likewise, a similar tunnel would transport passengers between Encore at Wynn Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention Center.
"The Resorts World passenger station would offer direct access to the heart of the resort's dining, retail and nightlight offerings, as well as convenient pedestrian access to the Las Vegas Strip," Resorts World said in the release.
Resorts World's land-use application and design plans for the proposed tunnel and passenger station were submitted June 1, officials said. Pending approval by the Board of County Commissioners, construction is anticipated to begin later this year.
The $4.3 billion Resorts World Las Vegas is scheduled to open in summer 2021.
The LVCC Loop, which is currently under construction, is an underground public transportation system that will transport passengers between the Convention Center's exhibition halls.
Owned by Elon Musk, The Boring Company broke ground on its underground people mover in Nov. 2019. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitor's Authority announced in Feb. of this year that Boring Company had completed the underground people mover's first tunnel.
Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas, issued the following statement:
The proposed Resorts World Las Vegas passenger station would provide convention guests and visitors with a rapid and seamless experience between the Las Vegas Convention Center and Resorts World Las Vegas. Convention guests would no longer have to worry about long walks or gridlock traffic around the convention center – they could take the transportation system to Resorts World Las Vegas for lunch, meetings, or personal appointments, and be back to their conference or expo in minutes. This innovative transportation system is a perfect match for Resorts World Las Vegas as we design our resort to be at the forefront of progressive technology.
