LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The soon to be open Resorts World Las Vegas was criticized by artists across the valley when they put out a call for work in which the artists wouldn't be paid.
Resorts World on Oct. 21 put a call out for muralists to take part in their back-of-house art program. The art would be visible only to the property's employees.
Interested artists could submit their portfolios to art@rwlasvegas.com by November 20 for consideration, the property had said.
After it became clear the initial call wasn't for compensated work, artists responded to the property asking them to rethink the offer.
"Please reconsider this insulting attempt to take advantage of artists, especially now when so many of our livelihoods have been threatened. Like ANY other profession, we deserve to be paid for our experience and labor," artist Robin Slonina tweeted to the property.
On Saturday, the property changed course, saying it will "compensate selected artists appropriately to ensure it better aligns with the full spirit that it was originally intended." Read the full statement below:
We value our local community’s opinion and appreciate the recent feedback we’ve received regarding our back of house art gallery program. It was never our intention to commercialize this project or solicit free work as we understand these are incredibly difficult economic times.
We had hoped this would provide a unique opportunity for anyone whose passion for art defines them as an artist – whether studying, hobbyists or established – a platform to showcase their work that they may not have access to otherwise, while also providing a special space that lives back of house to both inspire team members and expand awareness of the local arts community. That said, we understand how this could be perceived differently and apologize for not clearly articulating our true intentions from the beginning.
Resorts World is committed to supporting the local community, and as such, we are reevaluating the program and will compensate selected artists appropriately to ensure it better aligns with the full spirit that it was originally intended. Additionally, we are working with, and will continue to engage, the local arts community for commissioned works to be featured throughout guest-facing areas of the resort. We are grateful for our vibrant local community and value all who contribute to our resort.
