LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vegas' economy is roaring back -- that's the message coming from the Strip's newest resort.
Executives from Resorts World said more than 100,000 people have applied for 6,000 positions there.
Senator Catherine Cortez Masto toured the resort on Wednesday. She said the hiring drive is a crucial step in the city's recovery.
"People want to get back to work. But we've got to give them the opportunities to. We are standing here in the first world class hotel and casino that has opened in this community, I want to say in decades," Sen. Cortez Masto said. "We are opening and giving more opportunity for people to have those jobs that are essential for them and their families. And that's why this is so exciting."
Resorts World is set to open its doors on June 24.
